Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,466. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

