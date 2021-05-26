Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 201 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,407,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $272.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.50 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

