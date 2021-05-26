Scotia Capital Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.