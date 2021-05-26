Scotia Capital Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $293.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.85 and its 200-day moving average is $228.83. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

