Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 68.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

