Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.04. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 105.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.