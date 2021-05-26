Seagate Technology (STX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $107.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00.

4/23/2021 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00.

4/19/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

STX traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,807. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 88.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

