Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 28.98%.

Seanergy Maritime stock remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 91,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,120. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHIP. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

