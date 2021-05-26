Seaport Res Ptn Comments on AFC Gamma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AFC Gamma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Zukowsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

In other AFC Gamma news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $136,800 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $12,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $6,424,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at $7,314,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

