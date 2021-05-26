Sector Gamma AS Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $119,609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.23. 5,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,136. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $611.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.