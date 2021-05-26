Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. 285,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

