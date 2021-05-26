Securian Asset Management Inc Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 132,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,607. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

