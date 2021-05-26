Securian Asset Management Inc Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.18. 34,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.75 and a 200 day moving average of $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

