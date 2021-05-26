Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,586 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,056. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

