Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:SIC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

