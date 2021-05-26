Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,616 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $117,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,673. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

