ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $486.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.43 and a 200 day moving average of $524.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

