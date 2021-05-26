Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 48,959 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,959 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $98.38. 183,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,328. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

