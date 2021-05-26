Shell Asset Management Co. Has $18.52 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chevron by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 43,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 12.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 598,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.