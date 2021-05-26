Shell Asset Management Co. Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,354 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 564,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $75,369,000 after acquiring an additional 485,723 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 532,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.