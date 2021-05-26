Shell Asset Management Co. Has $27.82 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

