Shell Asset Management Co. Has $37.18 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $37,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $341.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average of $286.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

