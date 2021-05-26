Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 35,061 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of The Clorox worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.89. 68,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.94. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.46 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

