Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Rises By 3,480.0%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 3,480.0% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,688. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc, a preclinical stage research and development company focuses on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company is developing NeuCovix, a rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells; and ImmunoPass, a rapid serological diagnostic test that measures SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies within 10 minutes.

