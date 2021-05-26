Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Decreases By 83.5%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the April 29th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CannAmerica Brands stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

