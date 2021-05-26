Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Declines By 83.6%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the April 29th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,151. China HGS Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

