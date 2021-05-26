Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Drops By 86.4%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Empire Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 4,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,979. Empire Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

