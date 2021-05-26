Short Interest in Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Drops By 86.4%

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Empire Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 4,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,979. Empire Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
