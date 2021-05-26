Short Interest in Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Drops By 96.5%

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the April 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of FURGF stock remained flat at $$10.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Fugro has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.
About Fugro
