Short Interest in Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Drops By 96.5%

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the April 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FURGF stock remained flat at $$10.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Fugro has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Get Fugro alerts:

About Fugro

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries. The company engages in the determination of soil composition through cone penetration testing, as well as the acquisition of soil samples and related laboratory testing; and mapping of the seabed, and geological features and hazards using non-invasive techniques, including the related interpretation and visualization.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fugro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fugro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.