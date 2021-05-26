Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 2,700.0%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXGBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,058. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $1.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.