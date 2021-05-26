Short Interest in Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Expands By 877.8%

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 877.8% from the April 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,964,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMTL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,584,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,401,609. Image Protect has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Image Protect

Image Protect, Inc focuses on building a community of visual artists to help defend against copyright infringement. Its tracking and recovery technology simplifies copyright protection by combining industry-leading software with a platform of visual artists and copyright experts. The company's Web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content; and its legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania ensure that clients receive appropriate compensation and recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

