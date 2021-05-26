Short Interest in Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Rises By 1,243.2%

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a growth of 1,243.2% from the April 29th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,479.0 days.

LOIMF remained flat at $$33.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. Loomis AB has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

