Short Interest in Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Rises By 1,243.2%

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a growth of 1,243.2% from the April 29th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,479.0 days.

LOIMF remained flat at $$33.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. Loomis AB has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit