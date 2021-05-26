Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Increases By 577.8%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tower One Wireless stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 19,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,402. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.13.
About Tower One Wireless
Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.