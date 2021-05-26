Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Increases By 577.8%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tower One Wireless stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 19,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,402. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

