Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Rises By 650.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of UMGP stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

