Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
Shares of SIA stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.96. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$8.85 and a twelve month high of C$16.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.51.
In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,907.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
