Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SIA stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.96. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$8.85 and a twelve month high of C$16.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.51.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,907.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.48.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

