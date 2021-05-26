Sigma Planning Corp Has $803,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

