Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QQC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

