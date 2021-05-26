SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $95.83, but opened at $93.36. SiTime shares last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 222 shares.

Specifically, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,957 shares of company stock worth $4,789,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

