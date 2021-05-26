SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 355,800 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd comprises 7.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.31% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $71,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after buying an additional 1,224,393 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth $2,610,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $2,350,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,275. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.