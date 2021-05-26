Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.16 million.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 11,618,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,959,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last quarter.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

