Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

NYSE SKY traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,123. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

