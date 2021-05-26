SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $78.17 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 11771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

