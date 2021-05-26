SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $556.00 and last traded at $570.00. 585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.06.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

