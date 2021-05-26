SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $556.00 and last traded at $570.00. 585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.06.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

See Also: What is a bull market?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit