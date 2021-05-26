Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

NYSE SNOW opened at $229.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.08. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

