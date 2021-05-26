Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in May

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BICEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue cut shares of Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Société BIC stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

