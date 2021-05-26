Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.25 and last traded at $210.25. 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Soitec in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

