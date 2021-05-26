SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $312.00.

5/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $312.00.

5/17/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $324.00 to $322.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $371.00 to $368.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $435.00 to $325.00.

5/5/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $435.00 to $325.00.

5/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $347.00 to $333.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $324.00 to $322.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $371.00 to $368.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $334.00.

4/26/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $334.00.

4/20/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.96.

Get SolarEdge Technologies Inc alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,222 shares of company stock worth $15,497,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.