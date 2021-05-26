Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the April 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOLVY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solvay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY remained flat at $$13.60 during trading on Wednesday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406. Solvay has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

