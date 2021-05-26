Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 1,127.3% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKHHY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 18,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,021. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.