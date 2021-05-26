Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after buying an additional 591,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

