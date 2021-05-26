Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 217.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

PLD opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

